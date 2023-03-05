Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

