Analysts Offer Predictions for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

ALLO stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $865.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

