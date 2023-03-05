Analysts Offer Predictions for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
