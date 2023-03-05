Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.71. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

