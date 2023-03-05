Analysts Offer Predictions for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.53.

TSE:TD opened at C$89.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$104.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

