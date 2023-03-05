Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 3,270

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,270 ($39.46).

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.23) to GBX 3,400 ($41.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.22) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.52) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,095.95). In related news, insider Ian Tyler purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($34.16) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($23,947.52). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,109 ($37.52) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,095.95). Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,042.50 ($36.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 991.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.02) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,331.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,074.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.89%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

