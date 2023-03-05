Analysts Set Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Price Target at $125.33

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

