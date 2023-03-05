Analysts Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Target Price at $5.25

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Compass Stock Up 12.9 %

COMP opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.83.

About Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

