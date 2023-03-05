Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $46.64

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

