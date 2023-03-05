Analysts Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) PT at $9.33

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $757.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

