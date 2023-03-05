Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Price Target at $78.50

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $33,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $33,454,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

