Analysts Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $95.00

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 818,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of RETA stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

