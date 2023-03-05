Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,140

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,140 ($74.09).

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.26) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,144 ($74.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,053.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,423.15. The company has a market capitalization of £76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 185.35 ($2.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,369.33%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

