Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $100.57

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

