Analysts Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $31.01

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.35.

WB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 164.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

