Analyzing Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Bâloise are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Bâloise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.28 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $11.35 14.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Bâloise shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bâloise pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and Bâloise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bâloise 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bâloise has a consensus target price of $162.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Bâloise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bâloise is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Summary

Bâloise beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services. It is also involved in the management of capital and insurance funds; outsourcing of fund management; and other asset management activities, as well as provision of advisory services relating to asset management. In addition, the company is involved in the property management and construction; real estate activities; elderly service and medical consulting services; and seniors and disabled care services. It sells its products directly, as well as through insurance agents and brokers, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance. The Life segment provides endowment policies, term insurance, investment-linked products and private placement life insurance. The Asset Management & Banking segment consists of Baloise Bank SoBa, which acts as a universal bank in Switzerland; and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, which operates in Germany. The Other Activities segment includes equity investment, real estate, and financing firms. The company was founded on May 2, 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

