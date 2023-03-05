Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andritz Stock Performance

ADRZF stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. Andritz has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

