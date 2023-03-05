Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 670 ($8.08) target price on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.53) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.42. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 271 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £215.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7,500.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

About Aptitude Software Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.