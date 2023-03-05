Ardelyx Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 11,215 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 8,194 call options.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

