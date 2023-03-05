Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARKAY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Arkema has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.40.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.