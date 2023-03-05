Arnon Rosenthal Sells 5,849 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alector Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alector Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on ALEC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

