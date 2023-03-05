Arnon Rosenthal Sells 5,849 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alector Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of ALEC stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $655.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.
Institutional Trading of Alector
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alector (ALEC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.