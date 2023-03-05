Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6.28%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

