Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.44.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

AX.UN stock opened at C$8.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.13. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$8.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.76.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

