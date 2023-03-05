Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $218.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Shares of AZPN opened at $220.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.21. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

