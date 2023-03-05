Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

