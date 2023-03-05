Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Associated Capital Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $44.50.
Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated Capital Group (AC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.