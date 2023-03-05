Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Atos has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

