Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.