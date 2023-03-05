Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.87.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

