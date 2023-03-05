Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACLS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $132.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $216,083.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,864,765.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $216,083.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,599 shares of company stock valued at $769,650. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

