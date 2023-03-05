Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells $195,825.60 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $123.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.