Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) PT Raised to $12.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.