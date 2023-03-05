Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) PT Raised to $12.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 813,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.4% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

