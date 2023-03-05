Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 575,661 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Darling Ingredients worth $153,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE:DAR opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

