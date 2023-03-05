Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Nasdaq worth $161,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.