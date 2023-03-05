Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $156.20 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $156,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

