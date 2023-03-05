Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $161.54 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,477,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,695,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $161,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

Shares of OHI opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

