Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Ulta Beauty worth $161,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $522.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

