Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $153,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventas Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.51 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.