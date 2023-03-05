Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,770 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of CDW worth $163,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CDW by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW opened at $201.63 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

