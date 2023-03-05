Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,288,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 447,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Enbridge worth $159,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

