BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.