Barclays Begins Coverage on Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

