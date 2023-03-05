Barclays Begins Coverage on Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
