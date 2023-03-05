Barclays Boosts Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $22.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
Expro Group Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:XPRO opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.
Insider Activity at Expro Group
Institutional Trading of Expro Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expro Group (XPRO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.