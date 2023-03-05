Barclays Boosts Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target to $22.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XPRO opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $331,877.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,278,111 shares of company stock valued at $153,529,560. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.