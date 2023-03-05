Barclays Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $197.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $205.00 to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.55.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $180.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.17. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.