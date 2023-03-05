Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,424 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 73,576 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

