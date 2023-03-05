Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 310,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 5,546,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 665,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.