Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 888.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

