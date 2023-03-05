Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 17,743 TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMST. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 26.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 60,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TimkenSteel by 612.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 330,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 283,863 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,051,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of TMST stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

