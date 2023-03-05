Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

