Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 1,499 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 244.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Qiagen by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $2,050,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 63.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,258,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after buying an additional 2,049,960 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

