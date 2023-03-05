Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,402 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,070,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in nVent Electric by 65.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

