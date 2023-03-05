Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

